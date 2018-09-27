Review: Documentary ‘Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.’ presents intimate profile of hip-hop trendsetter

Young Matangi immigrated with her family to England from Sri Lanka as a refugee from war in the mid-1980s. The daughter of a Tamil revolutionary, Maya rooted her Western identity in music and filmmaking, following Elastica on tour, before returning home to Sri Lanka to revisit her roots, which ultimately inspired her brand of spunky, DIY global hip-hop. She uses her unique perspective to deconstruct the form, and the form to interrogate her own identity.