Documentary 'To a More Perfect Union: U.S. V. Windsor' gets to the heart of landmark decision

Photos and interviews illuminate the love story that began in the 1960s and lasted until Spyer’s death in 2009. Since gay marriage wasn’t yet legal in America, Windsor and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan sued to have their Canadian union recognized by the U.S. government. In parallel with Windsor’s battle for justice, Zaccaro walks through LGBTQ rights history with archival footage, discussing Stonewall, the AIDS crisis, the Defense of Marriage Act and more. Rosie O’Donnell, Frank Rich and other notable figures offer additional insight into both the larger cultural shifts and their own challenges.