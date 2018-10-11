Review: ‘Moynihan,’ a sterling portrait of a singular American statesman

An early adopter of data and a prolific and prescient writer (Will jokes that Moynihan authored more books than many of his senate colleagues had read), he once wrote, “Politics is an argument about the future.” Moynihan’s last term in the Senate (1995-2001) saw the political divisions that plagued the nation in the 1960s and ‘70s reach full-bore in Congress. One can only imagine what he would make of the current maelstrom.