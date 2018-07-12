Review: 'Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape' puts affable comedian on the big screen

Gaffigan, as he often does in his TV and movie appearances, proves a droll, likable, self-effacing presence with a decidedly straight white male viewpoint. He’s also a startlingly family-friendly comedian, eschewing bad language and raunch (with only sporadic dips into the mildly biological) as he moves from topic to topic: his wife’s successful brain surgery, their five kids, travels to China and Japan, diet and exercise (or the lack thereof), dentistry, massages and so on.