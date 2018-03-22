Indie drama 'A Normal Life's' heart is in the right place

There's love and affection on screen in "A Normal Life," emanating from each frame of director Alex Herz's feature debut. Inspired by the director's real-life relationship with his brother, who has Down syndrome, the independent drama was made when Herz was just 19 years old. The final product reflects the film's small budget and the filmmaker's youth, but viewers who can identify with Herz's experience will likely be able to ignore its technical issues in favor of its big heart.