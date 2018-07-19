Review: Mother-daughter bonds are tested in offbeat drama ‘Pin Cushion’

Drawing on references from “Mean Girls” to “Carrie,” Haywood tells the story of misfit mother-daughter duo Lyn (Joanna Scanlan) and Iona (Lily Newmark), who are new in town. Yearning for freedom and companionship, the adolescent Iona gravitates toward a particularly nasty group of mean girls, who expose her to the world of vanity, vapes and vibrators. She lies to her mother, who is devastated at their broken bond, and lies right back about her own nonexistent friends and dates.