Review: Show-biz satire ‘Pretty Bad Actress’ = Pretty Bad Movie

Gloria Green (Heather McComb) is the type of child star who gets recognized everywhere she goes — and asked to sing her show’s theme song — but she struggles to get new acting work and pay her long-suffering assistant, Cheryl (Jillian Bell). Gloria thinks she’s hit rock bottom, but her life gets worse when she is kidnapped by a mustachioed stalker (John Hensley). Held alongside teenage fan Dawnee (Stephanie Hodes), the actress only wants to survive her captivity. Meanwhile, her agent (Danny Woodburn) sees the crime as an opportunity to revitalize her career.