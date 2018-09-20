Review: Rashida Jones composes a loving portrait of her father with the documentary 'Quincy'

Filmmakers Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, Quincy’s actress daughter, have made a comprehensive, loving, and yet surprisingly clear-eyed documentary portrait, covering the man’s life from Depression-era Chicago to Hollywood. There’s a lot for Jones and Hicks to cover in “Quincy,” from his teenage friendship with Ray Charles, to his work with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, to his ventures into film, TV and publishing.