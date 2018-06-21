A bad-boy actor makes for a less than compelling drama in 'Racing Colt'

Five years after a stint in rehab, Colt Racer (David Atkinson), best known for his iconic role in a hit action-film trilogy, is about to star in an indie picture about Ernest Hemingway. But it’s up to Colt’s personal assistant, Manny (Toby Meuli), a lifelong friend and fan whose late father was Colt’s stunt double, to keep the notorious bad boy in line — and off booze and drugs — for the entire shoot.