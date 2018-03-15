<i>Slurrrrppp</i> — 'Ramen Heads' doc is a rapt ode to noodles

Shigeno's focus is on award-winning master Osamu Tomita and his wildly popular place in Matsudo, Japan. Famed for his gravy-thick pork-and-dried-fish broth blend (tonkotsu gyokai) and hand-made dipping noodles that use four different flours, Tomita is an instinctual, strict obsessive who attracts like-minded devotees from hundreds of miles away, lining up in the dead of night for one of 10 seats inside.