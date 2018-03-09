Lloyd Kaufman and Troma are back with 'Return to Return to Nuke 'Em High a.k.a. Vol. 2'

The unnecessarily convoluted plot concerns the effects of tainted tacos at Tromaville High School, provided by the corrupt Tromorganic Foodstuffs conglomerate. The members of the glee club have turned into Cretins, evil Chief Executive Herzkauf (Kaufman) has found a fountain of youth in the flatulence of teens who have been exposed to nuclear tacos, and the only ones who can save the high school — and the world — from the evil effects of Tromorganics are Lauren (Catherine Corcoran) and her blogger girlfriend Chrissy (Asta Paredes).