Review: Shannon Purser bares her soul in Hughesian rom-com ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’

Ian Samuels makes his feature directorial debut with the Netflix high school rom-com “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” hot on the heels of the streaming service’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (sharing a love interest in Noah Centineo). With a script by Lindsey Beer, the film stars Shannon Purser of “Stranger Things” as the decidedly Ringwaldian smarty pants Sierra Burgess. It’s a story that infuses “Pretty in Pink” with “Cyrano de Bergerac,” or as the kids call it, “catfishing.”