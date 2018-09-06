Advertisement

Review: Shannon Purser bares her soul in Hughesian rom-com ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’

By Katie Walsh
Sep 06, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Shannon Purser, left, and Kristine Froseth in the film "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser." (Netflix)

Ian Samuels makes his feature directorial debut with the Netflix high school rom-com “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” hot on the heels of the streaming service’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (sharing a love interest in Noah Centineo). With a script by Lindsey Beer, the film stars Shannon Purser of “Stranger Things” as the decidedly Ringwaldian smarty pants Sierra Burgess. It’s a story that infuses “Pretty in Pink” with “Cyrano de Bergerac,” or as the kids call it, “catfishing.”

Sierra’s got successful, affirmation-spouting parents (John Hughes alums Alan Ruck and Lea Thompson), and a cool best friend, Dan (RJ Cyler), but she’s an object of derision for prototypical mean girl Veronica (Kristine Froseth). When Veronica passes off Sierra’s number to Jamey (Centineo), a suitor she considers a loser, Sierra falls head over text message for the quarterback with a heart of gold.

Samuels and cinematographer John W. Rutland shot the film with a faded golden hue, and the synthy score by Bram Inscore and Brett McLaughlin gives it a nostalgic ’80s retro feel.

There’s a comfortable intimacy to the visual style, and Purser leads the heartfelt film with her vulnerable performance. Centineo once again proves to be irresistible, even if his character is just a little bit too good to be true.

Surprisingly, the film actually gives the mean girl a real life, diving into her psychology and home life, and Froseth navigates Veronica’s journey with grace.

Each character is given a chance at failure and redemption, which is what makes “Sierra Burgess” feel like such a well-rounded world. The smart script and butterfly-inducing romance captures those sweet moments of falling in love — whether it’s with your crush, or even better, with a friend.

-------------

‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’

Rated: PG-13, for sexual references, language, teen partying and thematic material

Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Playing: Starts Friday, streaming on Netflix

