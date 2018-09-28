Review: Fidgety teen comedy ‘Summer '03’ suffers from adolescent attention span

‘Summer ’03’ bounces between plot lines and themes, shuffling through elements of better films with a lack of focus and little insight into Jamie. It never transcends its teen movie origins to become something more. It lacks the sympathetic heart of “Lady Bird,” the self-reflecting wisdom of “The Edge of Seventeen” and the hilarious raunch of “The To-Do List,” emerging as the Natty Light equivalent of those full-strength brews. It may please teens, but those who have outgrown their high-school clothes will likely find they’ve left behind movies like “Summer ‘03” as well.