Review: ‘Susanne Bartsch: On Top’ shows there's more than meets the eye to the art of the party

Though the film struggles to merit a feature-length running time, Bartsch — whether playing boss, partygoer, ruminative ex-wife or caring mother (her grown son Bailey speaks admiringly of mom’s various personae) — cuts an arresting figure, never more so than when the veil of performative fabulousness is lifted to reveal someone vulnerably invested in her legacy. (The story of her star-studded 1989 vogueing fundraiser for AIDS, told with great archival footage, is indeed moving.)