'The Texture of Falling' is more about the art of nothingness

The Portland, Ore.-set “The Texture of Falling” is an erotic enigma of a film, and as befuddling as its title. “The texture of falling” is a phrase that sounds cool but means nothing, and that’s a good description of this film as well. It’s beautifully shot by cinematographer, director, writer, producer and costar Maria Allred, but the elements don’t add up to anything in the long run. With its excessive slow-motion and its fractured narrative, it’s more like a music video than an actual movie.