Documentary 'The Workers Cup' fails to dig deep on Qatar's labor abuses

Sobel creates natural suspense from the usual competition trajectory of these types of stories, but his individual portraits feel lacking, as if a few testimonials to loneliness, separation, wounded pride and thwarted ambition could ever get at the enormity of Qatar’s criticized approach to a controversial project. Not an exposé, and hardly a case of sports-as-uplift, “The Workers Cup” feels like a toe dip when the topic calls for at least a deep wade.