Review: Documentary 'Weed the People' looks at cannabis and pediatric cancer

Epstein is an unseen empathetic force, combining intimate footage of the families and interviews with a variety of experts who have seen the impact of marijuana on cancer in their patients. “Weed the People” doesn’t — and can’t — lean heavily on data because there simply isn’t much available, instead relying on the power of the personal. Beyond its plea for research, the documentary is largely hopeful, but for balance could include more anecdotes and details of when the treatment doesn’t have the desired results.