Review: Doc ‘Whale of a Tale’ is too low-key to make its point

But Sasaki is also strangely vague on where she stands on the things “The Cove” cared about: the gruesome killing of highly intelligent animals and their being sold into water-park lives of ritualized abuse. Its cooler-heads heart is in the right place, but “A Whale of a Tale” is an unfortunately directionless, low-gear rebuttal that hardly ever stirs up emotions as effectively as “The Cove” did.