Review: Amma Asante's 'Where Hands Touch' fails to live up to her other historical dramas

“Where Hands Touch” is morally slipperier than Asante’s previously films, featuring a sympathetic portrayal of a Nazi versus the more unassailable protagonists of both “Belle” and “A United Kingdom.” It could have made for a nuanced narrative, but the ambiguity gets lost in a film that conforms too closely to the standard World War II drama with plot points that don’t feel realistic — despite the very real dangers that people like Leyna faced. There’s less specificity here, dulling what could have been a fresh take on the tropes of the genre. Asante usually excels at sharing stories audiences haven’t seen before, so it’s unfortunate that this one feels so dully familiar.