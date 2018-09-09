'Every film is sexy for me': Claire Denis on 'High Life' and Robert Pattinson

But the thing with Zadie Smith is different. My producer Oliver Dungey, he liked Zadie Smith a lot and he introduced me to her. We met in a pub in London. I had read her two novels in English and in French. And I thought, she's not really the type of writer I would care for, but she's great and it would be great to work with her and then it turned immediately down. She hated the story. She disliked the casting and she wanted to change the story and she wanted to work with her husband. So I asked her, “Tell me the story you want.” It was so different. It was so unsexy for me. So it's not a fault, you ask someone to enter in my world, she did not. So there was not even a draft. There was nothing but a nightmare. A nightmare because it was a loss of time and painful.