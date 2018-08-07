Classic Hollywood: For 30 years, Jim Cummings has brought Winnie the Pooh to life

Before I was in the business, I was down with my wife in Laguna Beach. He had retired and lived down there. We were getting a late lunch in a hotel diner, and nobody was there. We see the waitress walk over to the corner booth. She said “Well, have we decided what we’re going to have now?” We heard this little voice, “Well, I believe I will have the chowder.” It sounded just like Winnie the Pooh. I got up, and there was Sterling Holloway sitting there with all this spray of white hair. He looked like an albino cow, God love him.