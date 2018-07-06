Appreciation: Director Claude Lanzmann's 'Shoah' changed our understanding of the Holocaust — and altered documentary filmmaking

"The Last of the Unjust" is exceptionally powerful. An essay/meditation on the nature of good and evil, heroism and expediency, this film tackles head-on the question of whether people like Murmelstein were collaborators who should be condemned, if not executed, or realists who made the best of a completely nightmarish situation. Those who think this is a black-and-white issue will be surprised, as Lanzmann himself appears to have been by what was said there.