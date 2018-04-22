Five movies to see at the 2018 COLCOA French Film Festival

"Montparnasse Bienvenüe." Another 2017 Cannes prizewinner: Léonor Serraille's splendidly mercurial debut won the Caméra d'Or for best first feature, and it represents a breakthrough for not only its writer-director but also its star, Laetitia Dosch. Likened by some critics to a Gallic Greta Gerwig, Dosch gives a blistering performance here as Paula, a 31-year-old Parisian forced to fend for herself after her longtime boyfriend kicks her out. As Paula scrambles for work, wanders the streets and alienates nearly everyone she meets, she sends the movie skittering from comedy to near-tragedy, with an emotional vividness that all but pops off the screen.