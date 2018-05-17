'Cold Water,' Olivier Assayas' brilliant 1994 film, finally arrives in the U.S.

Cold water can be restorative, invigorating; it's also used to describe a buzzkill, a downer. The wonder of Assayas' fifth feature is that it embodies both these contradictory impulses. Drawn from the director's personal memories of post-1968 excitement and disillusionment, the drama moves from surging emotional highs to melancholy lows, but it also pulses with a vibrant, moody energy that a 24-year delay from American screens has done nothing to diminish. (Long held up by music-rights clearance issues that have since been dealt with, the movie is opening in a 4K restoration courtesy of Janus Films.)