'Crazy Rich Asians': Awkwafina on the power of representation and the female comedian who inspired her

When I was young, I watched this movie called “Air Bud.” It’s basically about this dog who can play a really mean game of basketball. I remember thinking, “Whoa, it would be so cool to be that kid” — but then I remember thinking in my mind, that would literally be impossible because then we’d have to recast my parents and Air Bud will probably be a Pekingese or a Shih Tzu. He wouldn’t even be a golden retriever.