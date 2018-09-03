More crazy riches for 'Crazy Rich Asians': Breakout crosses $117 million and is still going strong

For “Crazy Rich Asians,” third time’s a charm — just like the first and second.
Warner Bros.' hit romantic comedy took the top spot at the box office for the third week in a row, grossing an estimated $28.3 million for the four-day holiday weekend and raising its cumulative ticket sales for the U.S. and Canada to $117 million. For Friday through Sunday, the film dropped a mere 11% compared with the same period the week before.
Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding, the film made history for the number of Asian Americans in its cast and continues to build off an opening weekend that was the highest grossing for a romantic comedy since "Trainwreck” in 2015. “Crazy Rich Asians” is based on the Kevin Kwan bestselling novel and follows the story of a Chinese American woman who comes to learn of her boyfriend’s Singapore family’s wealth — and all that comes with it.
Warner Bros.' shark movie, “The Meg,” finished the weekend in second, and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible-Fallout,” took third. “The Meg,” now in its fourth week, brought in $13.4 million. “Fallout,” in its sixth week, grossed $9.1 for the four-day weekend.
MGM’s “Operation Finale,” starring Ben Kingsley as Nazi fugitive Adolf Eichmann, led the weekend’s new releases with a solid gross of $7.8 million. Directed by Chris Weitz, the film tells the true story of Israel’s 1960 capture of Eichmann in Buenos Aires.
Sony’s mystery-thriller “Searching,” which opened in limited release last week and expanded wide this weekend, brought in $7.7 million for the long weekend, raising its cumulative gross to $8.2 million. The film stars John Cho as a father searching for his missing teenage daughter by sorting through her online history.
Outside the top 10 but still notable: Lionsgate’s “Kin,” about a recently released ex-con on the run, underperformed in its opening. The film brought in just $3.6 million for the holiday weekend.
The joint Lionsgate-Pantelion release “Ya Veremos” opened at $2.3 million over the four days. Focus Features’ “The Little Stranger” opened with $480,000.