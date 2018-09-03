More crazy riches for 'Crazy Rich Asians': Breakout crosses $117 million and is still going strong

Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding, the film made history for the number of Asian Americans in its cast and continues to build off an opening weekend that was the highest grossing for a romantic comedy since "Trainwreck” in 2015. “Crazy Rich Asians” is based on the Kevin Kwan bestselling novel and follows the story of a Chinese American woman who comes to learn of her boyfriend’s Singapore family’s wealth — and all that comes with it.