'Crazy Rich Asians': Kevin Kwan turned family ties into a juicy bestseller

It’s a bit unfathomable to me at this point, because I’ve been so close to it, living and breathing this whole experience for the last five years. But ultimately the last 30 years of my life have been about struggling toward expressing my creativity. So for me, the most important thing is to be able to creatively inspire new generations. To break out of the box, to really fulfill themselves and express themselves in the way that’s true to who they are. And if we can make a movie that represents that, that really is noticed, that’s the goal that I think I’m trying to achieve.