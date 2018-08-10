'Crazy Rich Asians': Sonoya Mizuno left the ballerina life for a shot at Hollywood stardom

But I had to leave my ballet job in order to do it and the director wouldn’t let me leave. At the same time, I had a call from the film production and they said that Alex was interested in me for a bigger part — but I had to go to London to audition for it. I had to resign from my job not knowing if I was going to get the part. I didn’t have anywhere to live in London, I had nothing and I was just like, “OK — I’m going to go.” I went to London. I auditioned. Thank God I got the job.