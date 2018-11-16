Review: Michael B. Jordan shines (again) in the sturdy, moving 'Creed II'

Our hero falls back on the training and management expertise of Little Duke (Wood Harris), who steps up temporarily but can push him only so far. But Adonis’ biggest support is still his loving girlfriend, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), who, as she did in the first film, casually if not entirely subverts the role of the supportive love interest. Part of it is through sheer force of personality — Thompson and Jordan share an effortless, persuasively prickly chemistry — and part of it is the film’s at-least-passing interest in Bianca’s own rising career as a musician, even if what we see of her performing ability is mostly limited to an elaborate boxing-match intro she stages for her partner.