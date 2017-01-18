As the struggle continues, 'The Murder of Fred Hampton' remains relevant

It’s the rare film that decades later can seem as timely as it was the day it came out. The searing documentary “The Murder of Fred Hampton” is such a film.

Directed in 1971 by Howard Alk and Michael Gray, “Murder” contends officials conspired to cause the assassination of Fred Hampton, the charismatic young leader of the Chicago branch of the Black Panther Party, and what happened in the wake of the killing.

A Jan. 29 screening at REDCAT will be followed by a panel discussion, “The Struggle Continues,” with artist Sam Durant, activist and educator Ericka Huggins and UCLA history professor Robin Kelley.

“The Murder of Fred Hampton: The Struggle Continues,” REDCAT Theater, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown Los Angeles, (213) 237-2800, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. $6-$11.

kenneth.turan@latimes.com

@KennethTuran