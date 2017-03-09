'Days of Heaven,' 'Tree of Life' and other Terrence Malick films to screen at the Egyptian

You no longer have to wait a decade or two for a new Terrence Malick movie. Since the 2011 release of his years-in-the-making magnum opus, “The Tree of Life,” this most iconoclastic of major American filmmakers has entered a newly prolific phase. Ahead of its March 17 theatrical release, “Song to Song,” his fourth new fiction feature in six years, will screen at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. March 11 for American Cinematheque members at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Members and non-members can attend the Egyptian’s presentations of several earlier Malick films, including a double bill of his 1970s triumphs, “Badlands” and “Days of Heaven” (7:30 p.m. March 10); his magisterial World War II epic, “The Thin Red Line” (7:30 p.m. March 9); and “The Tree of Life” (7:30 p.m. March 12).
------------
‘The Songs of Terrence Malick’
Where: Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
Tickets: $12; $8 for members
Info: www.americancinemathequecalendar.com
