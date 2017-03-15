L.A. embraces Israeli comedy 'The Women's Balcony'

An Israeli film that was an unlikely box-office smash in its home country is in the process of repeating that feat in Los Angeles as it expands to half a dozen theaters.

Though it’s set in an Orthodox Jewish community in Jerusalem, a world that may seem monolithic to outsiders, “The Women’s Balcony” well understands and is able to mine the potential that exists there for a genuine rift, a clash of religious cultures often unspoken and unacknowledged.

More than anything, this is an unapologetically warmhearted comedic drama, a fine example of commercial filmmaking grounded in a persuasive knowledge of human behavior. Playing at several Laemmle theaters: Royal, West L.A. and Town Center 5, Encino. Starts Friday at Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills and NoHo 7, North Hollywood, with weekend screenings at Playhouse 7, Pasadena and Claremont 5, Claremont.

