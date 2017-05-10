Paul Newman, Eva Marie Saint star in 'Exodus' at the New Beverly

Israel is eternally in the news, so it’s definitely a good thing that the New Beverly Cinema is showing the original 1960 "Exodus." That would be the Otto Preminger-directed examination of the turmoil surrounding the founding of the state (based on the Leon Uris novel) that influenced American attitudes when it was released.
The film's epic three-hours-plus length goes down easier thanks to Ernest Gold’s Oscar-winning score and the star power of actors including Paul Newman, Eva Marie Saint, Sal Mineo, Jill Haworth, Peter Lawford, Ralph Richardson and Lee J. Cobb.
“Exodus,” New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 938-4038 thenewbev.com May 14, 6:30 p.m., May 15 and May 16, 7:30 p.m.
