Paul Newman, Eva Marie Saint star in 'Exodus' at the New Beverly

Israel is eternally in the news, so it’s definitely a good thing that the New Beverly Cinema is showing the original 1960 "Exodus." That would be the Otto Preminger-directed examination of the turmoil surrounding the founding of the state (based on the Leon Uris novel) that influenced American attitudes when it was released.

The film's epic three-hours-plus length goes down easier thanks to Ernest Gold’s Oscar-winning score and the star power of actors including Paul Newman, Eva Marie Saint, Sal Mineo, Jill Haworth, Peter Lawford, Ralph Richardson and Lee J. Cobb.

“Exodus,” New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 938-4038 thenewbev.com May 14, 6:30 p.m., May 15 and May 16, 7:30 p.m.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. Caption Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." Caption "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

kenneth.turan@latimes.com

@KennethTuran