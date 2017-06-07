Bertrand Tavernier takes on French film noir at the Aero

The American Cinematheque's annual excursion into the pleasures of French film noir has a splendid bonus this year, as French director and historian Bertrand Tavernier will be present to talk about the films on offer.

After introducing his splendid documentary "Journey Through French Cinema" on June 15, Tavernier will appear at five noir programs between June 16 and June 18 at the Cinematheque's Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

Among the excellent fims are Tavernier's own "Safe Conduct" on the afternoon of June 17, followed by the Jeanne Moreau-starring "Elevator to the Gallows" paired with the similar "Le Monte-Charge" that evening, and Marcel Carné's "Gates of the Night" with a surprise second feature on June 18. A rare chance to hear a master director talk about the films he loves.

