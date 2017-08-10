Cinefamily salutes Jeanne Moreau with 'Jules and Jim'

“Jules and Jim” remains one of the French New Wave’s most sublime achievements, and its fleetness of foot can still take your breath away. “Nothing is held too long, nothing is overstated or even stated,” Pauline Kael once wrote of the film. From one delicately roving scene to the next, François Truffaut’s 1962 masterpiece feels animated by a deep understanding of love’s impermanence.

The title may refer to the two men played by Oskar Werner and Henri Serre, but the movie belongs to Catherine, the irresistible, unattainable woman they both adore, played by an incandescent Jeanne Moreau in her most famous screen role. Cinefamily and the French Film and TV Office will co-present a screening of “Jules and Jim” on Monday; it would be hard to imagine a more fitting tribute to the late Moreau, or a more pleasurable one.

------------

‘Jules and Jim’

Where: Cinefamily, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles

When: Monday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12, free for members

Info: www.cinefamily.org

justin.chang@latimes.com

@JustinCChang