In 'Tokyo Story' and 'An Autumn Afternoon,' a reminder of Ozu's greatness

You could stream “Tokyo Story” on your laptop and it would still cast a spell, but that’s no reason to pass up the chance to see Yasujirô Ozu’s 1953 masterpiece on the big screen. The movie, which finished third (after “Vertigo” and “Citizen Kane”) in the 2012 Sight & Sound poll of the greatest films of all time, remains perhaps the wisest of family dramas, an experience as wrenching as it is restorative.

Presented on Saturday by the American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, “Tokyo Story” will be followed by “An Autumn Afternoon” (1962), the director’s final film and one of his few pictures shot in color. Even if the story of a widower (the great Chishû Ryû) and his daughter wasn’t such a naturally compelling variation on Ozu’s themes of family, devotion and sacrifice, the exquisite balance of hues and textures in every shot would render it essential viewing.

-----------

‘Tokyo Story’ and ‘An Autumn Afternoon’

Where: Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

When: Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12 ($8 with membership)

Info: www.americancinemathequecalendar.com

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. CAPTION The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. CAPTION Trailer for "Leatherface," the latest entry in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" franchise. Trailer for "Leatherface," the latest entry in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" franchise. CAPTION Trailer for the Sundance Fest breakout comedy-drama "Patti Cakes." Warning: This video contains profanity. Trailer for the Sundance Fest breakout comedy-drama "Patti Cakes." Warning: This video contains profanity. CAPTION Trailer for the animated film "Leap." Trailer for the animated film "Leap." CAPTION Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes and Mark Hamill star in the "Brigsby Bear" trailer. Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes and Mark Hamill star in the "Brigsby Bear" trailer.

justin.chang@latimes.com

@JustinCChang