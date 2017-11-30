Steven Soderbergh's underseen 'Logan Lucky' worth a look

Steven Soderbergh’s splendid genre piece “Logan Lucky” didn’t find the audience it deserved when it opened theatrically in August, in part because the director, always on the lookout for ways to shake up a moribund Hollywood system, opted to give the movie a wide release without the help of a major studio. If that gamble didn’t ultimately pay off, rest assured that the one in the movie, now available on Blu-ray and DVD, certainly does.

Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough as a West Virginia sibling trio in desperate need of a break, this is a blissfully laid-back entertainment from a director who clearly knows his way around a heist thriller, even one that happens to be set at a NASCAR racetrack. At one point the job in question is referred to as “Ocean’s 7-Eleven,” a line that feels like a wink-wink throwaway but is also a testament to Soderbergh’s scrappy, do-it-yourself mastery.

