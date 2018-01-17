Guillermo del Toro meets the Black Lagoon in creature double feature

Seeing Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” shape up as one of this year’s Oscar heavyweights has been a pleasure, and that pleasure gets amplified Friday in a double bill that’s part of American Cinematheque’s “Fairy Tales for Troubled Times" series.

Screening first is “Shape.” Magical, thrilling and romantic to the core, a sensual and fantastical fairy tale with moral overtones, it’s a film that plays by all the rules and none of them, going its own way with fierce abandon.

The second part of the evening is the film that inspired Del Toro's magical venture, 1954’s classic “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” showing in the original 3-D. As an added bonus, Del Toro is scheduled to talk between the films.

Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $15 ($13 with membership), sold out, but there will be a standby line, www.americancinemathequecalendar.com

