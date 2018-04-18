Check out Frederick Wiseman's documentaries now streaming for free on Kanopy

Wiseman's particular genius has been to map the contours of American life through its institutions, big and small, something he achieves to mesmerizing effect in movies as different as "High School" (1968), "Hospital" (1970), "Public Housing" (1997), "La Danse: The Paris Opera Ballet" (2009) and "At Berkeley" (2013). Fittingly enough, given the venue, his latest magnum opus, and one of his finest, is "Ex Libris: The New York Public Library" (2017). It's the one Wiseman doc that isn't available on Kanopy yet, but it will be in the fall, following its broadcast on PBS.