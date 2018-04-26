James Cameron explores his inspirations with AMC's 'Story of Science Fiction'

When James Cameron was growing up, he's often said, "I read any book with a spaceship on it," and science fiction movies inspired him to become a director. Now, with "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction," he's returning the favor.
Made under the AMC Visionaries rubric and debuting on that channel April 30 at 10 p.m., "Story of Science Fiction" is a six-part documentary series on the history of the genre, broken up into sections like "Aliens" and "Space Exploration,""
In addition to a no-expense-spared collection of clips featuring films such "Forbidden Planet" and "The Day the Earth Stood Still," the series interviews over 100 authorities, from critics to academics to astronauts. Best of all are the peer-to-peer interviews Cameron conducts with fellow directors Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Guillermo del Toro, Ridley Scott and Christopher Nolan, fans of the genre every one.