'Sunset Boulevard' still glimmers on the big screen

The story of what happens when William Holden's down-on-his-luck screenwriter stumbles on a great mansion off Sunset Boulevard owned by Gloria Swanson's Norma Desmond, the great legend of the silent screen living in delusional splendor years after her prime with factotum Erich von Stroheim, never disappoints no matter how often its viewed. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including all four acting categories (Nancy Olson got a best supporting actress nod), "Sunset Boulevard" should not be missed.