Double feature celebrates Marilyn Monroe's birthday

It's hard to believe that Marilyn Monroe would have turned 92 on June 1 and that two of her best films, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "How to Marry a Millionaire," are celebrating their 65th anniversaries this year. Both can be seen on a Laemmle Theatres double bill June 5 at the Royal in West Los Angeles, the NoHo 7 in North Hollywood and the Playhouse 7 in Pasadena, with "Blondes" screening at 7 p.m. and "Millionaire" at 5 and 9 p.m.
Monroe costars with Jane Russell in "Blondes," the only musical directed by Howard Hawks and featuring the song "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." "Millionaire," directed by Jean Negulesco, costars Monroe with two other actresses, Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall, and it was only the second film, after the biblical epic "The Robe," to be shot in wide-screen Cinemascope.