Double feature celebrates Marilyn Monroe's birthday

It's hard to believe that Marilyn Monroe would have turned 92 on June 1 and that two of her best films, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "How to Marry a Millionaire," are celebrating their 65th anniversaries this year. Both can be seen on a Laemmle Theatres double bill June 5 at the Royal in West Los Angeles, the NoHo 7 in North Hollywood and the Playhouse 7 in Pasadena, with "Blondes" screening at 7 p.m. and "Millionaire" at 5 and 9 p.m.