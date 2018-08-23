Critic's Choice: Four Andrei Tarkovsky masterworks to screen at the Aero Theatre

It is hard to think of many filmmakers more out of step with contemporary aesthetic trends than Andrei Tarkovsky, which is what makes the renewed audience interest in this Russian master’s work all the more gratifying. Last year’s re-release of “Stalker” (1979) proved a surprisingly successful box-office draw, and his filmography has been one of the more enthusiastically revived of late in repertory cinemas.
The American Cinematheque presents a Tarkovsky series at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica starting Aug. 23 with “Nostalghia” (1983), the director’s deeply moving penultimate feature. It continues Aug. 24 with “Andrei Rublev” (1966), his stark and beautiful epic of medieval life and artistic struggle in 15th-century Russia, and Aug. 25 with “Solaris” (1972), still one of the most influential science-fiction films ever made.
The retrospective concludes Aug. 26 with “Stalker,” still one of Tarkovsky’s most inexhaustible mysteries — a haunting cinematic odyssey into the unknown, and one never to be refused.
‘The Iconography of Andrei Tarkovsky’
Where: Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
When: Aug. 23-26, all films 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12 ($8 for members)