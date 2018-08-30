Critic's Choice: Time to catch up to the charming romantic comedy 'Juliet, Naked'

With America's moviegoers in a romantic comedy mood due to the success of "Crazy Rich Asians," now would be an ideal time to take in "Juliet, Naked" — comic, heartfelt and smart as they come.
Taken from the Nick Hornby novel, and directed by Jesse Peretz, this surprising film is impeccably acted by Ethan Hawke as a reclusive rocker, Chris O'Dowd as his most obsessive fan, and Rose Byrne as a woman who has an unlikely connection to both of them.
A charming movie of an engaging, adult nature about very different people trying to press reset in their lives, "Juliet, Naked" has a superb ear for dialogue and a gift for playful situations that make you laugh while clandestinely engaging your deeper feelings. It's expanding nationwide this weekend and should not be missed.