Critic's Choice: 'Sid Caesar: The Works' reminds us who's the real king of comedy

Working in the infant medium of television as early as 1949, Caesar and costars like Carl Reiner, Imogene Coca and Nanette Fabray did brilliant sketch comedy work, much of which has not been seen by modern audiences. A wonderful feature film, a best hits compilation called “Ten From Your Show of Shows” (which includes a scintillating parody of “From Here To Eternity”) appears here on DVD for the first time.