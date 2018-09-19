Critic's Choice: Terrence Malick's extended ‘Tree of Life’ branches out beautifully

The movie remains a wonder: a vision of earthly grace and cosmic transcendence, an evocation of childhood as emotionally intimate as it is psychologically incisive, graced by perhaps the most memorable (and terrifying) performance of Pitt’s career. Your mileage, needless to say, may vary. If you think “The Tree of Life” is an impenetrable bore, you are unlikely to be enriched by more of it. If you consider it to be one of the richest, most inexhaustible works of cinematic and religious art of the 21st century, there’s a strange joy in knowing that some movies, like life, are never truly finished.