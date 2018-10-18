Bi Gan's 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' lights up China Onscreen Biennial

Real movie magic — the kind that leaves you genuinely wondering, “How did they do that?” — is in relatively short supply these days. But “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” the swooningly beautiful and technically staggering new feature from Chinese director Bi Gan (“Kaili Blues”), conjures that magic in abundance. Its centerpiece is a nearly hourlong 3-D sequence, shot in a single unbroken take, that propels this melancholy, noirish romance to a new level of cinematic audacity.