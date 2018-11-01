Angela Lansbury to attend 40th-anniversary screening of 'Death on the Nile'

Peter Ustinov may not have rivaled David Suchet or Albert Finney as the screen’s most memorable Hercule Poirot, but his dapper presence remains one of the many delights of “Death on the Nile” (1978). Directed by John Guillermin from a script by Anthony Shaffer, this ever-durable adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most ingeniously constructed whodunits will screen Nov. 9 at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater in commemoration of the picture’s 40th anniversary.
Angela Lansbury, who plays a tipsy former romance novelist with the irresistible name of Mrs. Salome Otterbourne, will be a special guest at the screening. Hers is but one of the glittering names on the passenger list for this ill-fated riverboat cruise, which includes Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Olivia Hussey, George Kennedy, Maggie Smith and David Niven. The performances remain delectable, the multiple murders startlingly bloody — even the ones that are presented purely hypothetically.
Where: Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
When: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15
Info: www.laemmle.com/theaters