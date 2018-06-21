Robert Pattinson delights in the sly, archly comic western 'Damsel'

Samuel immediately seems out of place among the town’s various drunken uglies, not just because of his highfalutin’ words and courtly manners (he asks for a Pilsener and gets a whiskey in return), but also because he’s a man on a mission: He has hired Parson Henry to help him find and marry his lady love, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). What he doesn’t tell the preacher, at least not right away, is that Penelope has been kidnapped and is now being held prisoner somewhere out in the wilderness.