Review: Amandla Stenberg leads the charge in the been-there, done-that dystopia of ‘The Darkest Minds’

Adapted by Chad Hodge from Alexandra Bracken’s successful novels, and with a trilogy in mind, director Jennifer Yuh Nelson (the second and third “Kung Fu Panda” movies) aims for brisk and lively over anything too dark and foreboding. Something not too hard, not too soft, cushioned with montages, romance, and chummy laughter but suitably fierce when lives and suspended disbelief are on the line. The result is something akin to a smooth car ride to an expected destination, which might seem at odds when trying to convey a world in which 98% of children have died, and the other 2% are either imprisoned or relentlessly pursued.